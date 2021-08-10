MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg took to Twitter on Tuesday after listening to what was said during a hearing for accused shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Fred Guttenberg said, “I have avoided pubuc comment on the criminal trial for the killer of my daughter. However, I am so angry and frustrated now listening to this hearing on whether or not to keep the press from the trial.”
On a second tweet, “I’m angry and had enough. We are coming on 4 years soon and my family and other families deserve a trial and we deserve justice.”