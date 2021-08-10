MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of a Miami condo are forced to evacuate after the building was deemed unsafe.

Residents of the condo, at 5050 NW 7th Street, were given until 8 a.m. Tuesday to be out.

The building has structural issues and the building’s engineer had been working with the city to make the needed repairs. They had about 45 days to correct the issues but the building’s engineer and staff were not able to correct those issues in time.

Monday night, residents of the 130 units were told they would need to pack up whatever they could and leave. Using plastic bins, suitcases, and garbage bags, they scrambled to grab what they needed and leave before the deadline.

“We don’t know where we are going to go. The city is saying they are going to give us a place, maybe for a couple of weeks or a few days. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Dairon Deramico.

“It’s very chaotic because we are not getting a final answer about what’s going on. Everyone is trying to pack their stuff and find somewhere to go,” said Mya Castanedo.

The city is helping those displaced to find and pay for places to live. The timeline on when or if they will be able to get back into their building is still unclear.