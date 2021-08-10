TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — With Florida seeing a record number of manatee deaths this year, two congressmen Monday said they have introduced legislation that would designate the sea cows as an “endangered” species.
The proposal by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., would upgrade the status of manatees under the Endangered Species Act from “threatened,” offering more protections.READ MORE: Out Of Work? These Places Are Hiring
“Manatees are beloved, iconic mammals in Florida,” Buchanan said in a prepared statement. “This year’s record-breaking number of manatee deaths is staggering and extremely concerning, which is why upgrading their ESA (Endangered Species Act) status is absolutely critical. We must do everything we can to protect these gentle giants and Florida’s official marine mammal.”
Citing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission statistics, a news release about the legislation said 890 manatees died during the first seven months of 2021, breaking the annual record of 830 manatee deaths in 2013.READ MORE: Florida Church Held Vaccination Event After Six Members Died From COVID-19
Many of this year’s deaths have occurred in areas of the East Coast where water-quality problems have caused a significant loss of seagrass, a key source of food for manatees.
The animals were reclassified in 2017 as no longer being endangered.MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Won't Be Influenced By DeSantis' 'Threat To Paycheck' Over Defying Mask Mandate Ban
