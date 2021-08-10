FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss whether masks will be required when the new school year starts on August 18th.

A decision is expected at the end of the meeting.

The School Board voted unanimously about two weeks ago to make masks mandatory in school, until at least after Labor Day. The decision came after hours of contentious debate that included a screaming match from angry anti-mask parents who set fire to masks and held picket signs outside.

The board reversed course after Gov. Ron DeSantis said districts that mandate masks may face losing funding. The governor office later clarified and said the state’s Board of Education could move to withhold the superintendent’s or school board members’ salaries if they defy his Executive Order prohibiting mask mandates.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, parents against their children wearing masks in school rallied outside the School Board’s headquarters.

When the meeting got underway parents and students from both sides of the debate voiced their concerns.

“If we don’t have this, many more people will die. I can die if people do not have their masks on. The COVID cases now are skyrocketing and COVID is now way more infectious because of the Delta variant,” said one student.

“During this pandemic, my children have displayed more maturity and compassion, as well as a better understanding of our immune system, than our governor. They know that their mask protects others and other people’s masks protect them. I just want to ask you what message does it send if we don’t have the mask mandate, and they see people walking around unmasked around them,” said a parent.

“I’m just asking you to please, as a mother, a special needs mother, please just do what you know in your heart is right. Don’t let this man bully you. We stand behind you guys. We fully trust you and we stand behind you, don’t let this man bully you. I ask you and I beg you to please keep our children safe,” said another parent.

But not all were in favor of having their children wear masks in school.

“I don’t feel comfortable with my son having to go into school and having to wear a mask the entire day, five days a week. I don’t think that’s very healthy for children to do that. The bacteria that collects in the mass, as we know, as we exhale, we’re exhaling, it’s one way that our body detoxes is to breathe out through the lungs, bacteria collects in the mask and the children breathe that back in. That’s not a healthy thing to do,” said a parent.

During a stop in Surfside Tuesday morning, DeSantis reiterated that it’s a parent’s right to decide if their child wears a mask in school.

“We think this is something that intimately affects the health and well-being of young kids. We’ve had a whole year to watch how this has developed in Florida, in the United States, and throughout the world. I can tell you in Florida, we had school districts that mandated it last year, others that didn’t, same with private and charter (schools), and there was no statistical difference,” said DeSantis.

The governor pointed to a study by Emily Oster Brown University that looked at Florida, New York, and Massachusetts. He said it found no correlation to force masking in differences in cases.

“You also have a situation where a lot of parents have comes to me, have come to their school boards, and said this has been very difficult on their young kids, to have to sit there for eight hours with this. It’s not natural,” said DeSantis.

Tuesday’s meeting is being held on Superintendent Robert Runcie‘s last day. Interim Supervisor Vickie Cartwright has been encouraging parents to reach out to both their state legislators and the governor’s office with their concerns.