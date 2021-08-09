HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A person of interest in a Hialeah homicide has surrendered following a SWAT team stand off Monday morning.
The person was barricaded inside an apartment located in the 2100 block of West 60th Street surrounded by a SWAT team as negotiators eventually talked him out safely.
Police say the homicide took place Saturday, August 7th at 2185 West 60th Street, very close to the standoff scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, the person of interest was with two other people in a 2010 dark blue, BMW, involved in the shooting.
The victim died at the hospital.
Two suspects are already in custody.