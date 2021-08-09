MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Storm 6.

According to the NHC, the disturbance, which forecast to become a tropical storm by Monday night, is 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the system was moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system is expected to move through a portion of the southern Leeward Islands Monday night, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Its formation chance through 48 hours is 80%. Its formation chance through five days is also 80%.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Martinique and Guadeloupe

Dominica

Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and the entire northern coast to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

The next intermediate advisory is at 8 p.m. with the next complete advisory at 11 p.m.