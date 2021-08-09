  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brooke Shafer, Local TV, Miami News, Norman Brothers Produce

KENDALL (CBSMiami) – A Miami staple has closed its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

Norman Brothers, a Kendall landmark, shut down for good Sunday.

READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Watching Two Systems In The Atlantic

CBS4 spoke with the owner’s daughter, Kim Booth, and a long-time employee at the store, who shared their emotional final week.

“You know what, we just decided that it’s time, it’s time,” said Booth. “It’s hard, it’s bittersweet, but we’re going to be OK.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

“It’s been tough. The last couple of days, people have been coming in, reminiscing, giving us hugs. That part gets hard,” said executive chef Jay Suggs.

From delicious milkshakes to fresh produce and food, the family-owned business will be missed.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida

Norman Brothers owner David Nelson is in the hospital with COVID. CBS4 wishes him a full recovery.

CBSMiami.com Team