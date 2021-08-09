MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spotty showers moved across parts of South Florida Monday morning, with more showers and a few storms possible for the afternoon. The rain will push inland due to an onshore breeze.
Monday afternoon highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Monday night will be warm and humid with stray showers possible.
More of the same is expected on Tuesday with some showers in the morning and mostly inland storms in the afternoon.
On Wednesday we'll see scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.
Late week the storm chance will increase as deep moisture associated with a tropical system is forecast to move in. The rain chance will be highest this Friday and likely through the weekend all depending on what happens with a disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles.