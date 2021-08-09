MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very special day at loanDepot park.
A group of teens from the Miami Lighthouse of the Blind got to play beep baseball.
The special ball that was used transmits a sound that allowed the players to hit and field the ball.
“I’ve had a lot of fun today,” said Liz Cordova. “I never thought that I’d be able to do something like this before. And it’s been like very fun because I haven’t been able to do anything sporty in a while, so this is really, really fun.”
Cordova also said she was happy that she was able to get a few hits off the tee.
The group was also given a special touch tour of the ballpark.