By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:LoanDepot Park, Local TV, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, Miami Marlins, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a very special day at loanDepot park.

A group of teens from the Miami Lighthouse of the Blind got to play beep baseball.

The special ball that was used transmits a sound that allowed the players to hit and field the ball.

“I’ve had a lot of fun today,” said Liz Cordova. “I never thought that I’d be able to do something like this before. And it’s been like very fun because I haven’t been able to do anything sporty in a while, so this is really, really fun.”

Cordova also said she was happy that she was able to get a few hits off the tee.

The group was also given a special touch tour of the ballpark.

