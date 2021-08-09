JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A day of fun at the beach turned into an unreal haul for some fisherman on Amelia Island after they reeled in a hammerhead shark.
A woman was in the water when someone in her group spotted a find. She quickly got out and started a Facebook Live where she recorded the impressive catch.READ MORE: Free Shots At South Beach LIV, Vaccine Shots That Is
The woman said she believes the men were looking to catch sharks because they had a tape measure handy.READ MORE: Person Of Interest In Hialeah Homicide Surrenders After Standoff
After bringing it onto the beach and taking note of its length they released it back into the water.
Hammerhead sharks are protected in Florida’s waters, according to the state’s fish and wildlife agency. They cannot be harvested and must be returned to the water if caught.MORE NEWS: Crestview Towers Condo Fire, Started On Second Floor
Hammerheads can reach a maximum size of 12 feet long and are estimated to live up to 30 years. They have been linked to many unprovoked bites on humans.