MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health tweeted Monday night that the Centers for Disease Control got the state’s Sunday COVID numbers wrong.
"They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record," the health department tweeted.
While it said the CDC was wrong, the health department did not clarify what the numbers should reflect.
The tweet comes as the CDC reported the state had a record 28,317 new cases on Sunday in addition to 120 deaths.
This follows more than 134,000 cases of COVID-19 reported by the state of Florida a week ago.