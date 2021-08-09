(CBSMiami)- Since the new legislation allowing college athletes to benefit from their names, images and likenesses went into effect on July 1, Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King has been busy locking in various deals. His latest is believed to be a first of its kind agreement, which sees King entering into an NIL pact with the NHL’s Florida Panthers.

The Panthers organization announced the deal on Monday morning stating that King would be the team’s first “FLA Athlete,” which is a new program that the franchise has started.

Under the agreement, King will “appear at Panthers games and events and work closely with the Panthers digital and social media teams to produce content to engage fanbases across South Florida.”

The agreement will also see King develop merchandise, co-branded art and his own concession menu item that will be available at the BB&T Center during the upcoming season.

“We are thrilled to welcome D’Eriq to Panthers Territory as our first ‘FLA Athlete,” said Chief Strategy Officer Sam Doerr said in a statement. “D’Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership.”

The deal is the latest in a string of agreements for King since July 1. He also has signed deals with College Hunks Moving Company, Murphy Auto Group, Dreamfield, The Wharf, and Panini America.

The Panthers are looking for additional athletes to become part of the program. Those interested can find more information at nhl.com/panthers/info/athleteswanted.