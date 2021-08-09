MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department needs the public’s help finding two brazen burglars caught on camera.

They broke into a home on the 800 block of 172 Street in Hialeah completely clearing out the property.

“As soon as I walked in and I noticed everything gone, it was almost like a bad dream. I felt like my heart just sunk to my stomach,” said Isael Prieto, who recently pursued his dream home.

He and his family were in the process of renovating the home and had to move out to complete the work, while they were gone thieves took advantage.

“They took my toilets, my plumbing fixtures, all my appliances, that were just about to be installed, my oven, my refrigerator, my wine cooler, pretty much everything,” added Prieto.

And by everything he means it. They cleared everything out, even taking the shower heads. The only thing left were the uninstalled baseboards.

“You feel violated that someone came in and took really just took advantage of your home you feel like they really betrayed your personal space,” added Prieto.

The crooks can be seen pulling their car right up to the front door then they began moving the items out but what they didn’t know is they were being recorded and it was all caught on camera.

“They came in through the back window through my master bathroom, one guy was able to open the front window and basically boosted the other guy in and he opened the French doors,” said Prieto as he described the surveillance video showing the men in action.

Prior to entering the home, the men walked the property and can be seen scoping things out. Once inside the home they unsuccessfully attempted to disconnect the camera system, then took their time loading box after box.

The stolen items have an estimated value of about $20,000.

“My wife and I work hard to try to do something nice for our son. To try to provide a better lifestyle for him and buy a better home and then you have these scumbags really take advantage of your scenario.

The homeowners say prior to the robbery a blue Ford SUV drove pass the house and flash their lights, signaling the thieves it was time to start. The truck used in the burglary was also stolen in Deerfield just hours before.

Anyone who with information about this burglary is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.