MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nine-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he and his father were shot in Miami early Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of NW 44th Street and 18th Avenue.

The boy’s mother, Shavonne Newbold, said her son Reynold Antrobus was with his dad for the summer. She said someone fired into their car.

Reynold and his father arrived by car at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami police.

Newbold said her son was shot in the head and stomach and has a lot of swelling on his brain. She added his prognosis hasn’t gotten worse and she’s hoping for the best.

The shooting happened about a month before Reynold’s 10th birthday on September 15th.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo posted on Twitter that they will do”everything we can to catch the cowards responsible.”