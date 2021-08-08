MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The tropics continue to show signs of development.
A western disturbance has the highest potential of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.READ MORE: Teen Flown To Miami Hospital After Reportedly Being Bitten By Shark In Keys
It would form somewhere between the west Atlantic and the Bahamas. People on the islands should keep an eye on this disturbance.READ MORE: ‘Put The Guns Down’: Parents, Religious Leaders & Students Gather In Miami Gardens To Call For An End To Violence On Streets
A limiting factor to development is the large amount of dry air near and north of both disturbances.MORE NEWS: As COVID Cases Continue To Surge, Doctors Warn Of Long-Term Effects
Wind shear is expected to increase this week, that and land interaction look to limit any significant development as the disturbances move generally west/northwest.