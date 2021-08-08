WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in West Park.
According to BSO, deputies responded to the call of a possible home invasion on SW 27 Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Doctor Warns ‘Death Rate Will Be Going Up’ As Florida Continues Feeling Impacts Of COVID Summer Surge
Deputies said when they arrived they found a man dead.READ MORE: Iconic Norman Brothers Produce Officially Closed Its Doors After Nearly 50 Years In Business
It’s unclear what exactly happened.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Hour-Long Standoff Ends With BSO SWAT Detaining Barricaded Man Who Led Deputies On Pursuit
If you have any information on the shooting, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.