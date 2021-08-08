WATCH LIVECBS4 News Sunday at 6:30
By CBSMiami.com Team
WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in West Park.

According to BSO, deputies responded to the call of a possible home invasion on SW 27 Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a man dead.

It’s unclear what exactly happened.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

