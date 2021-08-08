MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local leaders are helping students prepare for the upcoming school year by providing supplies to students in need.
North Miami Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin hosted the third annual back-to-school fair Sunday at Cagni Park in collaboration with state and local leaders including Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.READ MORE: Doctor Warns ‘Death Rate Will Be Going Up’ As Florida Continues Feeling Impacts Of COVID Summer Surge
“This is not just a giveaway. It’s a community event where everyone gets together,” said Estimé-Irvin. “We are equipping our kids to do well on day one when school starts.”READ MORE: Iconic Norman Brothers Produce Officially Closed Its Doors After Nearly 50 Years In Business
North Miami K-12 students received backpacks filled with supplies.MORE NEWS: BSO Investigating Deadly Shooting In West Park
Students and their families could grab a bite to eat at food trucks, play games and could enter a raffle to win a free laptop.