KENDALL (CBSMiami) – A Miami staple closes its doors after nearly 50 years in business.
Norman Brothers, a Kendall landmark, shut down for good Sunday.READ MORE: Doctor Warns ‘Death Rate Will Be Going Up’ As Florida Continues Feeling Impacts Of COVID Summer Surge
CBS4 spoke with the owner’s daughter, Kim Booth, and a long-time employee at the store, who shared their emotional final week.
“You know what, we just decided that it’s time, it’s time,” said Booth. “It’s hard, it’s bittersweet, but we’re going to be OK.”READ MORE: BSO Investigating Deadly Shooting In West Park
“It’s been tough. The last couple of days, people have been coming in, reminiscing, giving us hugs. That part gets hard,” said executive chef Jay Suggs.
From delicious milkshakes to fresh produce and food, the family-owned business will be missed.MORE NEWS: Hour-Long Standoff Ends With BSO SWAT Detaining Barricaded Man Who Led Deputies On Pursuit
Norman Brothers owner David Nelson is in the hospital with COVID. CBS4 wishes him a full recovery.