MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after two shooting victims showed up at a local fire station on Sunday.
According to police, two adults were shot just before 4:20 p.m. at the Gardens Promenade near 18065 NW 27 Avenue.
Both victims drove to a nearby Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station fire station. The victims were then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.