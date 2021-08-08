MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People from all over the county came together Saturday to take a stand against gun violence.

“We are sick and tired of our children dying. Our families crying,” an eventgoer said.

Gathering near Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, people wanted to send a message to make their neighborhoods safer.

“It all starts at home. So the community could host certain events that promote mental health, that gets parents listening to their children more often. Parents more open minded to their kids’ specific needs. I understand that the main concern is putting food on the table. But mental health is an aspect parents need to look at as well because results could alter based on how the parents treat their children,” said Vanessa Blaise.

Speakers like Blaise, a student at Miami Northwestern Senior High, says more people young people need to speak up when they see something wrong.

“If people spoke out and weren’t afraid to speak out against certain behaviors, such as bullying, mentally and physically, then this community would change for the better,” she said.

With music, food and events, organizer Pastor Lorenzo Johnson said he wants to unite people with this common cause and continue to drive momentum for change – with a goal of preventing violence.

“What we are trying to do is develop a mindset within these kids. We need to develop a mindset. That’s what it’s about,” he said. “And we also need to reach these parents, because if we can get to the parents, that can help us solve some of the problem.”