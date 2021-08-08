  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Dan Gelber, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Local TV, Miami News

Florida is leading the nation in COVID cases, and hospitalizations.

Most people are aware of that, but Gov. Ron DeSantis this past week instead seemed unaware, choosing to use the summer surge as a political opportunity to attack President Joe Biden.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has pleaded with the governor to take politics out of the discussion.

Jim DeFede and Mayor Gelber discussed that, and other things COVID.

GUEST: Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

