MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital from Key Largo after reportedly being bitten by a shark Saturday.
Monroe Sheriff's Office Deputies say the call came in at 7:31 a.m. as the teen was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club.
He was treated and then had to be flown out via helicopter.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.
No additional information was provided.