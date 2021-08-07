By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Keys, Local TV, Miami News, Shark Bite

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen had to be airlifted to a Miami hospital from Key Largo after reportedly being bitten by a shark Saturday.

Monroe Sheriff’s Office Deputies say the call came in at 7:31 a.m. as the teen was brought ashore at the Ocean Reef Club.

READ MORE: Owner Of Master Franco’s Taekwondo Academy In Pembroke Pines Charged After Video Cameras Discovered In Bathroom

He was treated and then had to be flown out via helicopter.

READ MORE: COVID In Florida: Here Is Why Doctors Say Children Need To Be Protected

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the incident.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: What Changes The Unvaccinated Minds? Fear

No additional information was provided.

CBSMiami.com Team