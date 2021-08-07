MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Monroe Sheriff’s Office said a 22-year-old Miami man was arrested Friday night for brandishing a firearm in front of another driver on U.S. 1.
Authorities said Juan Alberto Soriano Vargas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm.
Here is what the sheriff’s office said led to Soriano Vargas’ arrest:
"The victims, a driver and passenger, stated they were northbound near Mile Marker 95 when the driver of another vehicle displayed a firearm, creating a fear that the driver was going to use the firearm."
“The suspect vehicle was stopped at approximately 7:53 p.m. near Mile Marker 102 by Deputies Jamie Miller and Jason Farr. The suspects matched the descriptions provided.”
Authorities said two 9mm handguns were found in Soriano Vargas' vehicle.
He was subsequently taken to jail.