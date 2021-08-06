MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat announced Friday that they have officially re-signed forward Duncan Robinson.
Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million deal, which reportedly includes an early termination option after the fourth year, which was one of the first agreements reached during the free-agent period on Monday.
Last season, Robinson was the only Heat player to play in all 72 regular-season games.
He averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.
One of the league’s elite shooters, Robinson ranked among the NBA’s leaders in three-point field goals made, three-point field goal percentage, and minutes played.
He also led the Heat in three-point field goals made and attempted, and three-point field goal percentage.
With the acquisitions of Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, P.J. Tucker, and re-signing of Victor Oladipo, the team’s quest in the Eastern Conference is bright for next season.