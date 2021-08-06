MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concern about the future of the country, preservation of family values, wealth, and ease of travel has led many Americans, especially the young and well off, to consider seeking dual citizenship as a Plan B.

“It has made us nervous, hasn’t it? No matter where you sit. Every country has its challenges, so how nice to have an option. That is what we offer is an option,” said Micha Emmett, Managing Director of CS Global.

CS Global, one of several international companies that pave the way for Americans who want to claim dual citizenship have a foreign passport and who is in the game? More than a few of our Caribbean neighbors like Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, St. Lucia, Dominica.

“We have seen a 52% increase last year in interest to leave the U.S.,” Emmett said. “The number one reason people state was starting a new life with their families.”

A U.S. Citizen may naturalize in a foreign state without any risk to his or her US citizenship. Since the pandemic, US passports, which used to be a guarantee for travel almost anywhere, are now restricted as more than a few countries have locked down borders for US travelers.

“..Everybody has sat back and said how has my government dealt with this pandemic, how am I affected and my children affected?” adds Emmett.

Just who are these people, Americans looking for a “Plan B” that have shown interest or are grabbing a second citizenship?

“We have seen a rise in younger American citizens taking citizenship options,” Emmett said. “That’s an interesting concept to develop more and you are moving away from a collective conscious to an individual. What is my personal interest in what I have, not saying that it is right or wrong but that is what is driving this.”

It is not a cheap process.

Dominicas’s citizenship/passport fee starts at $100,000 per person, paid directly to the government or investment in a in-country project such as a hotel, resort, or opening a viable business.

There is a rigorous background check and the process takes up to 90 days, and you don’t have to live in the country.

If you think the investment program for citizenship is unique, it is not.

In 1990, the U.S. created the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, which over the years has made it possible for thousands to gain US visas, live here, and eventually become citizens.