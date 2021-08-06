MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces.

Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do not have the coronavirus. Doctors and nurses are challenged by what they are seeing.

Bryan James is a physician assistant at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“What we are seeing is that they are coming back stronger and they are coming in younger and sicker. Unfortunately, they are dying quicker I hate to say. But we are dealing with that but that is why we are so frustrated,” explained James.

Jennifer Senior is the Clinical Manager of the ICU at Memorial Hospital Pembroke, who is trying to motivate nurses.

“We are trying to help with everything we can for their patient care and with bonuses and meals to help them and help morale and make their day a little lighter and encouraging for them,” said Senior. “Some are very sad. It is not nice to lose a 27-year-old patient especially when they are not vaccinated, and you wish they were because that could save them.”

Senior is trying to keep her own spirits high as well.

“I am a team player, and I am coming in to help the team and I just want to contribute and help people in body and spirit and help the community,” she said. “I am doing well, and I have been vaccinated and take my own advice and take my vitamins and of course trying to always wear my mask.”

Over at the Jackson Health System, hospital employees, physicians, students and onsite vendors must be vaccinated by August 23.

According to Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya, 60% of Jackson employees are vaccinated and that is way too low, which is why the hospital system is now doubling down to stop COVID spread.

As for those who do not get the shot, they must wear an N95 respirator at all times and cannot take off their masks to eat or drink anywhere inside.

Those who are vaccinated by September 30 will be paid $150 for doing so.

New figures show that 61 percent of employees in the Memorial Healthcare System are vaccinated.