MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Cutler Bay woman is now charged with Grand Theft in the dognapping of a Pomeranian puppy from inside a west Miami-Dade veterinary office, which was caught on camera.
A judge set bond for Madelyn Acosta at $5,000 on Friday morning and she was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from the Best Care Animal Clinic.READ MORE: Norman Brothers Produce, A Kendall Landmark, Shutting Down This Weekend
That’s where the June 4 dognapping took place on SW 8th Street at 98th Avenue.
According to the police report, surveillance video shows the 45-year-old Cutler Bay woman sitting in the lobby of the clinic when she “opened a black bag that didn’t belong to her and removed a small dog without the owner’s permission. She then concealed the small dog underneath her shirt and walked out.”
Right after the incident, the dog’s owner, Lenier Mesa, said a relative went to the clinic with the 8-week-old pup named Panda to get its health certificate. He said the dog was snatched as he was paying at the counter.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Hot, Humid & More Stormy Weather Expected Friday & Into Weekend
WATCH: Pomeranian Puppy Stolen From Animal Clinic
Mesa posted the video of the dognapping on Instagram, and it went viral. People offered to add to his $1,000 reward for the safe return of Panda, and even gave tips on the identity of the dog snatcher.
Mesa did get Panda safely returned.MORE NEWS: Taste Of The Town: Spice Up Your Summer At Bourbon Steak As Part Of Miami Spice