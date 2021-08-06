CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Job Title: Associate Producer – Part Time

Description:

CBS WFOR-TV in Miami has an opening for an Part-Time Associate Producer who can work with Producer on formatting and execution of broadcasts of our weekend night broadcasts; participate in story meetings; check wires and social media for news of interest; write stories assigned by Producer; write stories for the cbsmiami.com; conduct interviews as assigned; field produce live remotes as assigned; record special feeds and log when necessary; act as contact with reporters in field doing live shots; working knowledge of libel, slander and personal attack laws; perform other duties which may be assigned.

Requirements:

Applicants must have broadcast writing courses at college level. One year television news writing experience. Knowledge of newsroom computer systems and graphic systems. Minimum two years of college.

CBS Television Stations consists of 28 CBS-owned stations in 17 major U.S. markets, as well as the stations’ digital properties. The portfolio of stations includes 15 that are part of the CBS Television Network, eight affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and two MyNetworkTV affiliates.

Begin the application process here: https://careers.viacomcbs.com/

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. Viacom is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access http://www.viacbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.

POSTED 7/23/21