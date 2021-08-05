  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Around The Nation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A car that was spotted last month during what San Francisco police called “an illegal exhibition of speed event” that included a person waving what looked like an AK-47 rifle out of a window was seized Wednesday, authorities said.

The information came from Twitter post by the San Francisco Traffic Safety account. The post said that the passenger was seen leaning out of the window of a Cadillac with the weapon on July 11.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Offloads Record $1.4 Billion In Cocaine, Marijuana At Port Everglades

Police said that officers with the department’s traffic division were able to investigate the case and identify the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Deadline Day For Coral Springs Condo Residents Told To Vacate Due To Unsafe Building

While the post did not state whether anyone had been arrested, it did say the vehicle in question was seized and impounded on Wednesday.