MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once again, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not backing down on masks. He said parents should decide what happens with their children in school, but that’s something the US secretary of Education says is not putting students first.

“Parents have the fundamental right to raise their children, health, and well-being. That has to be respected by the state at all levels of government. We believe that this should be a parent’s choice, and I think it flows from that bill. As a parent, I would like that choice, and a lot of these kids have recovered from COVID and there’s no scientific justification to put these kids to put it on in the first place to begin with,” said DeSantis.

Miguel Cardona, US Secretary of Education, said “I’m worried that decisions that are being made that are not putting students at the center and student health and safety at the center is going to be why schools may be disrupted.”

“So, we know what to do. Don’t be the reason why schools are disrupted because of the politicization of this effort to reopen schools. We know what works. We have to keep our students safe. We have to keep our educators safe,” said Cardona.

The governor’s executive order banning masks in schools does threaten to pull state funding should a district defy his order.

Miami-Dade and Broward schools are currently evaluating the situation in South Florida — and are expected to make decisions on masks next week.