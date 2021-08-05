MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a warm, dry start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds as South Florida enjoys more sunshine compared to the past few days.

Although the rain chance is lower, some showers will be possible and scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. However, the storms will not as widespread or severe as the past few days.

Thursday is a transitional day as the jet stream begins to lift North allowing for high pressure to build in and provide more of a southeasterly steering flow.

Highs will climb to 90 Thursday afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and the triple-digits. Thursday night will be warm and muggy with the potential for spotty showers and a few storms.

Friday the rain chance goes up due to a trough of low pressure moving through and deeper moisture across South Florida.

This weekend, it will return to the typical summertime pattern with highs in the low 90s and spotty storms possible on Saturday and Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Meantime, the CBS4 Storm Team is tracking two areas in the Tropics.

The wave we will be watching closely is expected to move off the West coast of Africa later Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a medium potential of development over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development as it moves WNW at 15 mph and a tropical depression could form over the Eastern Atlantic early next week.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic only has a low potential of cyclone development as it moves WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive for development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles late weekend or early next week.