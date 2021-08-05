NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — A late night house fire near Aventura remains under investigation.
More than 15 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to get the flames under control at the two-story home located at NE 23 Court and 211 Street around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
When crews arrived on scene, flames and thick smoke were billowing out of the back of the home.
The residents of the home were able to get out of the safely and nobody was hurt.
The cause of the first is not known.