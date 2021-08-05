MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF fans are beginning to see better play from their team.

Miami, with a record of three wins, 4 draws and 8 losses for a total of 13 points, will face Nashville SC on Sunday, Aug. 8, at DRV PNK Stadium.

You will be able to see the match, set for 6 p.m., on My33, CW34, Unimás, and the Inter Miami App

Inter Miami will seek to extend its unbeaten run to four matches after drawing 1-1 against the Philadelphia Union, defeating CF Montréal 2-1 and drawing 1-1 against Orlando City SC in the team’s last matches.

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuaín was named to the MLS Team of the Week in Week 16, after his performance scoring a brace to win the match against CF Montréal. Additionally, defender Kieran Gibbs was named to the MLS Team of the Week in week 17 after scoring his first goal in MLS to tie Inter Miami’s match against Orlando.

Nashville comes into this game with a record of 6 wins, 10 draws and 1 loss for a total of 28 points.

It will be the second time Miami faces Nashville SC this season and fifth time in club history, with both sides drawing 0-0 in Nashville, the last time they met on May 2 of this year.

This game will be the final game of a three-game week.

Nashville comes into this weekend’s match after tying 0-0 against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami CF continues to be a the bottom of the MLS standings.