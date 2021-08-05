MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Port St. Lucie man is facing serious charges after being accused of biting part of a man’s ear off during an altercation at a Stock Island hotel.

James Lenn Williams, 45 was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and two additional counts of battery.

A Monroe Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Oceans Edge Resort & Marina Thursday at 2:34 a.m. regarding a battery.

Authorities say the 28-year-old male victim was being treated by paramedics and part of his ear was missing and still bleeding.

The victim told police everyone involved were friends and on vacation. One female in the group passed out and Williams placed her in a maintenance wheel barrel and was pushing her back to a hotel room. Williams was dumping beer on her and insulting her.

Police said the male victim intervened and told Williams he was being disrespectful. Williams became combative, according to police, and the male victim and two females with him attempted to calm Williams down. Williams then shoved one of the women to the ground, according to police

Williams was eventually arrested near the hotel rooms and was taken to jail.