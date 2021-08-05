MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five local filmmakers are lending their unique artist perspectives on saving Biscayne Bay in a public service announcement contest appropriately titled “Save the Bay.”

The contest, which you can vote on, was created by oolite arts. The videos run the gamut from touching to comedic. All with the goal of raising awareness of the importance of the health of our waters.

“Save the Bay” is yet another example of the arts stepping up to help save the planet. This time, it’s Biscayne Bay.

Miami Beach-based Oolite Arts recently created the “Save the Bay” public service announcement video competition asking filmmakers to bring their voice and perspectives to this important issue.

“So, we really wanted to have public service announcements that encouraged restoration and resilience of Biscayne Bay whether that’s providing residents and companies and corporations on tips to help advocate for the Bay or encourage information about the resilience of the bay in general,” said Danielle Bender of Oolite arts.

Many aspiring filmmakers submitted entries with all sorts of themes and creative ways to save the bay. Now, it’s narrowed down to 5 winners, who each received $2500 to produce their 30-60 second public service announcement, plus 3 honorable mentions.

Jayme Gershen is one of the 5 winners competing for top prize; she’s an avid paddleboarder and lover of the bay. She created a comedic video she calls Captain Baywatch.

In the PSA, Captain Baywatch finds the balance between having a good time and looking out for the environment on this humorous journey around Biscayne Bay.

“I just feel like I wanted to reach as many people as I could and use humor to do it. I thought it could be valuable to come up with a quick catchy PSA and a character that was relatable. We have three different languages, so we are speaking to tourists and locals are alike,” said Gershen.

Irela Bague is Chief Bay officer for Miami-Dade County.

“The ‘Save The Bay’ PSA initiative was like a godsend for us because we have so many issues related to the bay. But, one of the biggest challenges that we have is really educating the public,” Bague said.

“So what a great way to partner with the arts community and to get the message, put in such a creative way with so many different artists that have different perspectives on similar problems.”

One winner will be chosen to receive 1,000 dollars, and you can pick that winner! Go to oolitearts.org and find “Save the Bay” on the website to see the videos.

You have until Aug 11 to vote. The winner will be announced on the 13th.

Everybody needs to do their part to SAVE THE BAY!