ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – Disney has revealed the prices for its new Star Wars Hotel, and it is going to cost you some big bucks to sleep overnight in a galaxy, far, far away.

The Disney World-based hotel Galactic Starcruiser is essentially a cruise ship set in space, with the pricing to match. The company says it’s the “most immersive Star Wars story ever created,” and to partake you may have to shell out $6,000 for two nights.

For example, sample cabin rates for a two-night stay cost $4,809 for two guests, $5,299 for three guests (two adults and one child) and $5,999 for four guests (three adults, one child).

So, what does $6,000 get you in space?

According to Disney, the pricing covers an “ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience,” your meals (excluding alcohol) and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the home of the Star Wars-themed land Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney notes that “rates vary depending on your voyage departure date, the number of guests in your cabin and your cabin type.”

The hotel opens in Spring 2022.

