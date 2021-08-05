CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – It is deadline day for residents of Villa Bianca Condominium in Coral Springs who have been ordered to evacuate because the building did not complete its 40-year-certiication which was due in 2016.

The City of Coral Springs says the condo, off Woodside Drive, is in urgent need of repair.

City officials say the property also has 7 major violations that include everything from being a fire hazard to not meeting minimum housing code standards, like the shower that can only turn using pliers.

“There was one unit that was deemed uninhabitable since 2012 due to a structure fire. There are multiple electrical violations, window violations, safety code violations,” said City official Lynne Martzall last month. “Their priority for us is the health and safety of our residents and this building was not brought up to its 40th-year inspections.”

One resident showed CBS4 their back porch, where a portion of the roof fell more than a month ago and nothing has been done.

Other residents told CBS4 the building is overrun with rats. The garbage is not picked up regularly and a $13,000 water bill for the entire complex has left them without water for multiple weeks at a time.

The 16-unit building is owned by multiple people but at least 9 of the units are owned by one family and managed by the same person.

There is no association. Residents and city officials say they informed the owners of the violations, but nothing was done.

Residents were given until August 5 to vacate the building, but some have nowhere to go.

The city says it is working with a charity to provide temporary housing.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help building residents.