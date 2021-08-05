  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Evictions, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 83-year-old who spent 19 years as a political prisoner in Castro’s Cuba is fighting keep her home here in South Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has intervened to delay the eviction of Ana Rodriguez, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Overwhelmed South Florida Hospitals Seeing Younger COVID Patients

The Bank of New York Mellon foreclosed on her home in 2018.

A buyer from California purchased the three-bedroom home along SW 8 Street and Le Jeune Road a year ago and is seeking to evict Rodriguez. That’s something her lawyer Bruce Jacobs says didn’t go through the right channels.

READ MORE: Feds Clear Way for Florida Gambling Deal

“They are violating my client’s constitutional rights by depriving her of her property without due process,” he said.

Rodriguez’s lawyer says the foreclosure was fraudulent.

MORE NEWS: Dania Beach Nursing Home Evacuated After Facility Loses Power

He argues the eviction should not go forward and that the foreclosure is based on forged documents.

CBSMiami.com Team