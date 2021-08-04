ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been waiting to get an annual pass for Walt Disney World, the wait is almost over and just in time for a milestone anniversary.
According to a Disney Blogs post, the annual passes will return for the start of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Disney stopped selling the annual passes in order to limit the number of visitors inside its parks during the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
For the last several months, only existing passholders were able to renew their annual passes.
More details about the annual passes will be shared later this month.MORE NEWS: Weekend Traffic Alert: Westbound Dolphin At NW 107 Avenue Shutdown
Disney World is set to begin its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.