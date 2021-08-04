  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – If you’ve been waiting to get an annual pass for Walt Disney World, the wait is almost over and just in time for a milestone anniversary.

According to a Disney Blogs post, the annual passes will return for the start of Disney’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney stopped selling the annual passes in order to limit the number of visitors inside its parks during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last several months, only existing passholders were able to renew their annual passes.

More details about the annual passes will be shared later this month.

Disney World is set to begin its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

