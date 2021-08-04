MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a major traffic alert you need to know about before hitting the highway this weekend.

The westbound lanes of 836 (Dolphin Expressway) are being closed at NW 107 Avenue to allow crews to perform bridge work.

The closure will take place from 11:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Monday.

There will be detours.

If you’re heading west toward 137th Avenue, you’ll exit at 107th Avenue and take NW 12 Street.

Westbound 836 traffic wishing to access the northbound Turnpike will also exit at 107th Avenue, travel north to NW 12 Street, then west to access the Turnpike.

There will also be a single lane closure on the eastbound 836 lanes from 11:00 p.m. Friday until 6:00 a.m. Monday as part of a widening project.