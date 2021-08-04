MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Royal Caribbean has announced its full fleet of ships will be sailing by Spring 2022.
The cruise line will require all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except for ships that sail from ports in Florida because Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature won’t let them.READ MORE: In Time For 50th Anniversary, Walt Disney World To Sell Annual Passes Again
In Florida, Royal Caribbean is ‘strongly recommending’ vaccinations for traveler.
Children under the vaccine eligibility age will have to be tested and follow other health and safety measures.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Royal Caribbean says its vaccine policy helps safeguard the well-being of everyone on its ships and the communities at each port of call, adding that 110-thousand guests have safely cruised with the company since December.
In the meantime, Norwegian Cruise Line is battling Florida in court over DeSantis’ ban on so-called ‘vaccine passports.’ A federal hearing is set for Friday in Miami.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida
The Florida law also imposes a $5,000 per-incident fine on businesses that require proof of vaccination.