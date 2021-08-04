MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-based Royal Caribbean has announced its full fleet of ships will be sailing by Spring 2022.

The cruise line will require all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, except for ships that sail from ports in Florida because Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature won’t let them.

In Florida, Royal Caribbean is ‘strongly recommending’ vaccinations for traveler.

Children under the vaccine eligibility age will have to be tested and follow other health and safety measures.

Royal Caribbean says its vaccine policy helps safeguard the well-being of everyone on its ships and the communities at each port of call, adding that 110-thousand guests have safely cruised with the company since December.

In the meantime, Norwegian Cruise Line is battling Florida in court over DeSantis’ ban on so-called ‘vaccine passports.’ A federal hearing is set for Friday in Miami.

The Florida law also imposes a $5,000 per-incident fine on businesses that require proof of vaccination.