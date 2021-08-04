UPDATE: Boca Raton PD tweeted Wednesday night that Jameelah and Mariah Penascino have been located.
BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for 2-month-old Jameelah Penascino.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jameelah was last seen Wednesday in the 6600 block of Las Flores Drive in Boca Raton.
Jameelah is believed to be in the company of her 26-year-old mother Mariah Penascino.
They may be traveling in a 2001 silver Buick Le Sabre with Florida tag "Z435LY."
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Boca Raton Police Department at (561) 368-6201.