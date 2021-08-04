MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The lines are long at COVID testing sites across South Florida for yet another day.

There is no shortage of people wanting to get a test at Markham Park in Sunrise.

The western end of Broward County, the second major expansion by the Florida Department of Health.

How long can you wait? Maybe an hour.

With COVID cases skyrocketing, because of the Delta variant spreading rapidly in South Florida, the demand for testing has exploded.

The lines were equally as long at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek in North Broward.

“It took some of the burden away from Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale when we had over a thousand people testing Monday,” said public information officer Mike Jachles.

“We see an uptick in the testing and people are concerned, but people really need to be vaccinated.”

Statewide, for people 12 and up, the vaccination rate is 61 percent, Broward 70 percent, and Miami-Dade 78 percent.

Back in Sunrise, in the testing line, lots of worry about Florida’s COVID surge.

“We got vaccinated. It’s the only way to get this under control.”

