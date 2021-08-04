MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The nation is currently in its eighth week of a severe blood shortage and the Red Cross is distributing 12% more blood products to hospitals every day, compared to last year.

As pandemic restrictions lift, elective surgeries are resuming. Car accidents, traumas, and drug overdoses are increasing, and so is the demand for blood.

Dr. Baia Lasky, Medical Director for the Georgia Region of the American Red Cross, said, “They’re having to make adjustments accordingly. Hospitals have to have blood for the anticipated surgeries, but they also have to make sure they have enough on their shelves for emergencies.”

The Red Cross says more than 1,000 additional donations are needed daily above the usual target to keep up with demand.

According to Dr. Lasky, “We are mostly in need of donors who have blood type O because it is universal, and we are also in need of platelet donors. We really need donors to roll up their sleeves and donate and donate again.”

Peter Beverley needs a new liver. He suffers from non-alcoholic liver disease.

“It’s functioning at a very low level,” he said. Fortunately, his son David is a match, so the liver transplant was scheduled for the end of June.

“The day before the surgery, we get a call. And they said, ‘hey, you know, we’re going to need to postpone this. There’s a nationwide blood shortage,” said David.

David’s wife is expecting their third child in September, so the family was grateful the transplant was rescheduled for last week.

But despite being extremely cautious and fully vaccinated, Peter tested positive for COVID-19. The surgery was postponed again.

“My hope is that I can get through this, get myself better so I can enjoy my family,” Peter said.

“Our hope is that we can find a good time, but also that we can help Dad out because my boys absolutely love him,” said David.

The Red Cross says the organization is taking several steps to ensure the safety of donors coming out to give blood during the pandemic.

For more information on how you can donate, you can go to redcrossblood.org.