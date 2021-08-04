MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a virtual meeting Wednesday with several CEOs of the major hospital groups across the state to talk about the spike in cases and in hospitalizations.

As Florida broke yet another record for the number of people hospitalized and that’s a cause for concern for many.

Amid those concerns about the surge and COVID-19 cases in the Delta variant, Governor DeSantis held a roundtable discussion including Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya.

Migoya said vaccinated people are spending much less time in the hospital than the unvaccinated, who on average, are spending five to seven days.

Another CEO, said patients have been waiting far too long to be hospitalized and that makes it much more difficult for doctors to treat them.

Adding to this, the loss of nurses.

“That is a huge challenge that we have right now,” said Migoya

“Governor, we’re seeing a lot of our nurses taking those temp jobs and going around the country, where they’re getting two or three times what they get paid. And that’s putting a challenge in what we’re doing. The real big challenge right now that we’re dealing with and the only thing we can hope for is that this surge that we got going on to really be excited here pretty soon and then we get back to a more normal environment,” added Migoya.

Migoya said huge concern is staffing.

Governor DeSantis said he expects to see a drop in cases over the next few weeks.