MIAMI (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.READ MORE: With Topic To Be Discussed At Special Meeting, Broward School Board Chair Says She’ll Vote Again In Favor Of Mandatory Masks
Báez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed on a line into the front row of seats in right.
It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team — Báez has homered in both Mets wins since the trade. After rounding third on this one, he gestured in the direction of Miami’s dugout and had a few words to say.READ MORE: ‘This Is About Freedom’: Republican Leaders Gather At Versailles For Another Cuba Rally
The Mets, who pounded out 11 hits, added an insurance run in the eighth when Michael Conforto, who singled after Báez’s homer, raced home on a passed ball by Alex Jackson.
Miguel Castro (3-3) worked a hitless inning for the win. Trevor May earned his fourth save, after regular closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day.MORE NEWS: ‘2 Steps Forward, 1 Step Back’: South Florida Businesses Feeling Effects Of COVID Resurgence
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)