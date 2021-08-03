(CBSMiami)- After getting swept from the NBA Playoffs in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat had some decisions to make about the future of the roster. On Tuesday, some answers started to be found as the team made a big move pulling off a sign and trade to add point guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. And, they poached a key member of the Bucks title team in forward P.J. Tucker.

The full terms of the Lowry deal have not been disclosed as of yet, but it appears that Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achiuwa are headed to Toronto in the deal. The 35-year-old Lowry brings a more dynamic presence at the point guard spot after averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 39.6% from three last season.

As ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe noted in his ESPN+ column today, Lowry is a “near perfect” fit for this Heat roster.

“A healthy Lowry is almost a perfect fit next to Butler and Adebayo. He is a more accurate and prolific 3-point shooter than Dragic, and a much stronger defender. Lineups featuring any two of Dragic, Robinson, and Herro had two spots for predatory opposing offenses to pick at. Lowry vaporizes one of those spots. A closing five of Lowry, Robinson, Butler, Tucker, and Adebayo is formidable.”

As for Tucker, his stats won’t wow fans. But, he isn’t brought in to teams to deliver scoring outbursts. Instead, he’s there to make life difficult on opposing players with his physical style of play. He brings an option off the bench for the Heat to go to if they need stops late.

There are still spots to fill on the roster, as Lowe notes, filling the hole left by Achiuwa being shipped out among them. But, for a team that was just in the NBA Finals a little under a year ago, the addition of Lowry gives the firepower needed to make a run at the Eastern Conference title once more.