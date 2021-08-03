MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday the completion of the Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed Removal Project.
The governor was at the Shark Valley Visitor Center in west Miami-Dade for the big announcement.
The completion of the project wasn't supposed to be done until January.
Nearly six miles of the roadbed have been removed, allowing clean water to move south into the northeast Shark River slough.
The raised road, built nearly 100 years ago, cut through the Everglades and acted as a dam, blocking the natural flow of water south towards the Everglades National Park.