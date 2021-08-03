TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Lottery is celebrating a big win with its tenth consecutive record-breaking year with an estimated $9.07 billion in annual sales for fiscal year 2020-21.

As a result, the Lottery anticipates more than $2.2 billion in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), shattering all previous fiscal year transfer records.

“The Lottery’s sole mission is to maximize revenues for the enhancement of public education,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis. “This year’s contributions to education have exceeded $2 billion for the first time in the Lottery’s 33-year history – a feat we are incredibly proud of! I want to thank our retail partners, loyal players, and dedicated employees who remain committed to ensuring Florida continues to be among the very best Lotteries in the nation.”

The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers, and transfers to education.

Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $39 billion to education and more than $6.8 billion in Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to more than 880,000 students.

In addition, Florida’s public schools have received more than $21.2 billion.

Florida’s state colleges and universities have also benefited, receiving a combined total of more than $10.5 billion since the Lottery’s inception.

The Lottery broke all sales records in fiscal year 2020-21, reaching more than $9.07 billion in sales and surpassing last year’s sales of $7.50 billion by more than $1.5 billion.’

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $75.6 billion in prizes and created over 3,000 millionaires.

