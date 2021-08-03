BROWARD (CBSMiami) – As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout South Florida, Broward County reopened a testing site on Tuesday.

It’s located at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, in Coconut Creek.

The drive-thru site is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. They are providing the throat-swab PCR test with results available in one to three days.

Two more testing sites are scheduled to open in Broward County next week.

As COVID infections soar in South Florida, demand for testing is at an all-time high.

The line at Mills Pond Park in Ft. Lauderdale stretched nearly twice around the testing site on Monday, reminiscent of the picture a year ago when the virus ran rampant.

The line for COVID testing was equally long at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade on Monday.

